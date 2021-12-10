Russell Brand's cancellation of a wedding booking has left a couple extremely upset.

Brand is rumored to have recently purchased a pub named the Crown Inn, in Pishill, Oxon. As a result, he has scrapped all events booked for 2022. As part of the takeover he refused to take over any wedding bookings made at the venue.

The Grade II listed coaching house, which dates from the 16th century and is nestled in the lovely Oxfordshire countryside, comes with a separate barn that can hold weddings for up to 80 guests. The magnificent background of the grounds makes the property a 'perfect choice' for weddings and gatherings and draws lots of commerce throughout the year according to the estate firm "Rightmove" when it went on sale in April for bids beginning at £850,000.

Stephanie Wareham and Stephen Hare had scheduled their wedding there for next May. The couple who intended to tie the knot on November 1 at their closest friend's wedding were informed that the Crown Inn had been purchased to new owners who refused to take any bookings for the following year. They were reimbursed their £1,400 deposit but not a £1,500 deposit for extra expenditures.

The bride was furious and told the publication that 'Russell Brand cancelled my wedding'. She slammed Brand for not allowing people to enjoy being married and that it was unfair that he got to enjoy it twice. The bride was pertaining to his 1st marriage to Katy Perry and 2nd marriage to Laura Gallacher. She also expressed that she wanted compensation for the expenses wasted due to the wedding cancellation since he has the means to pay anyway. The bar did, however, send out an email apologizing for the cancellation, they noted. The couple wanted compensation as a 'gesture of good will'. The victims are currently waiting for Brand to speak up.

The property has an additional two-bedroom self-contained cottage within the grounds and there's also a separate two-story outbuilding that could simply be transformed into more letting space. There is a huge front concrete patio area, a gravel car park with 35 places, and a large back lawned garden that can house 120 guests.

Russel brand was formerly married to singer song writer Katy Perry. Their marriage ended after 14 months for the grounds being "Irreconcilable differences. Perry is now dating her old flame Orlando Bloom whom she has a child with and Brand is married to Laura Gallecher.

