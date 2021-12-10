Morgan Freeman is reportedly killing himself with his current schedule.

Hollywood would have been different if Freeman never debuted as an actor. The now-84-year-old star became part of different films and TV series and did roles of several genres. With that, he quickly scored awards from several award-giving bodies in the past five decades, including Screen Actors Guild Award, Golden Globe Award, and Academy Award, among others.

However, Freeman might be digging his own grave already as the veteran actor continues to accept exhausting roles despite his age.

Morgan Freeman In Complicated Condition?

Globe magazine dropped this week's edition and claimed that Freeman is killing himself by working amid his health crisis. It also disclosed that the actor still takes roles despite not earning more money.

"Morgan does a lot of voiceovers because his calming, gravelly deep voice is still in high demand," a source said. "He keeps taking on more. No one is bashing his hard work, but anyone can see he's getting foggy and quieter - even in public - and the fear is he's working himself to the grave."

This supported the alarming news about Freeman's health in the past years. For what it's worth, he got involved in a serious car accident in 2008 where he suffered from multiple injuries. Despite undergoing rehabilitation and follow-up procedures, the actor never regained the use of his left hand.

Freeman reportedly confessed he still feels the chronic pain from the accident years ago.

His friends, who are concerned about his well-being, asked him to take a holiday or retire for good. However, the actor reportedly told them he would not know what to do if he did not work for too long.

Is Morgan Freeman Truly Killing Himself?

While Freeman indeed remains busy in the industry, it does not mean he is harming himself in any way. In fact, only his hand has a problem right now. Still, he revealed it does not hinder him from working on sets.

Freeman - far from what the report claimed - is healthier than ever and only doing what he loves. Several Hollywood stars continue to work despite their old age, and the actor is doing the same in his own will and wish.

