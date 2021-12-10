Carmen Salinas, a renowned Mexican actress, left her fans heartbroken over her shocking death.

Long-time fans of the iconic Mexican actress were surprised after seeing Salinas' name on the internet's trending list. Unfortunately, it led them to discover that the actress recently died at the age of 82.

Salinas' fans and former colleagues shared some of her images and paid tribute to her and her contributions to the film and TV industry.

One said, "As A Young Child When I Starting Watching Telenovelas, I Grew Up Watching Carmen Salinas. An Amazing Actress Who Brought Smiles & Laughter On My Face. Descanse En Paz Carmelita~ I Send My Condolences To Her Family & Close Friends."

"She was AUTHENTIC. She was like our Tia who told it like it is. May she rest in peace. QEPD Carmen Salinas," another wrote.

Carmen Salinas' Cause Of Death: What Happened To Mexican Actress?

The actress' official Twitter account shared an image of Salinas alongside a lengthy message for the actress. Several news outlets also shared the same saddening news, confirming that the actress died on Thursday at the age of 82.

According to NBC Los Angeles, her death soon came after she suffered from a stroke that left her in a coma. On Wednesday night, her nephew and personal assistant Gustavo Briones Gonzales revealed that Salinas had a cerebrovascular event and that her condition was delicate.

"The Salinas family shares with them that the leading actress, Mrs. Carmen Salinas, is going through a difficult health situation, which is why she remains in the intensive care area where specialist doctors treat her," Briones said. "Because of the respect and affection that my aunt expresses to the press, they will be kept informed about the state of health and evolution."

Before her death, her family was still able to rush her to a hospital in Colonia Roma of Salinas, where she was admitted to an intensive care unit with respiratory assistance.

Her doctors initially thought the inflammation in her brain would subside. The family even hired an external neurologist to take a second opinion on her condition. Unfortunately, Salinas eventually succumbed, leaving her family and the industry behind.

Salinas was survived by her only daughter, Maria Eugenia Plascencia, and seven grandchildren.

