Speculations about Kate Middleton's reason why Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were not present during the recent Christmas carol event are revealed by a royal expert.

According to reports, supporters of the royal family had been heavily anticipating the moment they caught a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their little ones during the "Together at Christmas" concert held at Westminster Abbey just a few days ago.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Rule

Based on this article by Mirror, Prince William and Kate Middleton are known to rarely bring their children along to public events just to make an appearance. However, it seemed like fans of the royal family were convinced that the couple had a change of heart as they assumed that the Cambridges would attend the annual Christmas affair as a complete unit with their three young ones.



Unfortunately, the latter was not the case as Middleton and the Prince had left the kids at home while participating in the festive celebrations. The publication mentioned one royal commentator who had the answer on why George, Charlotte, and Louis had not made an appearance at the royal occasion.

"The reality is that William and Kate have a rule that they do not take the children on any official engagements; we only really see them on the balcony waving at set-piece royal events. But there are exceptions to that rule like when George was at Wembley for the Euros final," royal expert Duncan Larcombe revealed to OK! Magazine.

Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Left Their Children

Larcombe had also narrowed in the fact that Prince William and Kate Middleton are strict with their children's schedules and emphasize the importance of their education. "It was on a school night, and they are pretty strict. The children are in a rather strict regime, so that might have been the reason, but the fact it was a televised official engagement is interesting," the expert said,

The royal commentator continued to explain, "I think it shows that William and Kate are still reluctant to focus too greatly [too] officially on their family and their children."

According to the magazine article, the Christmas carol concert was officially spearheaded by the Duchess of Cambridge herself.

Before the event, Kensington Palace released a statement mentioning how the service is a tribute "to the incredible work of individuals and organizations across the UK who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic."



