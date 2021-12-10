Rumor has it that Kim Kardashian is allegedly jealous of new boyfriend Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus's showbiz tandem over a recent Instagram post.

It seems like netizens and media outlets can't get enough of the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" starlet and her new beau. They recently confirmed that their relationship has developed from friends to a couple who are casually seeing each other just a few weeks ago.

Everything had been smooth sailing until now, as sources report another third party named Miley Cyrus apparently cutting into Davidson and Kardashian's picture-perfect fling.

Miley Cyrus Mysterious Caption

According to Distractify, the "Wrecking Ball" singer had personally reached out and contacted the longtime Saturday Night Live cast member to help her out with "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" as her official partner and co-host.

The publication had also mentioned that the pair have been spending more time together and "hanging out" as they promote the "Hanna Montana" alum's special show. Part of these promotions includes the singer's recent social media post, which Cyrus reported as "mysteriously" edited.

"BIG DEBUT ENERGY. Peter & I are official! CO-HOSTS that is!" the caption of the promo picture had read, "Our first show together as a pair! We'll be talking about #MileysNewYearsEveParty Hosted by US in Miami!"



The Instagram picture was uploaded on December 9th. It featured the two hosts posing for the camera as the former child actress had fully faced her partner with her arms wrapped around him as well, while Davidson put on a close-lipped smile and had a supporting hand on Cyrus's upper back.

READ ALSO: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Finally Reconciling? Rapper Shoutouts Ex During His Live Concert with Drake

Did Kim Kardashian Tip Miley Cyrus?

The superstar's official Twitter account had also posted the same exact picture, but the caption hadn't been altered and didn't include the additional "CO-HOSTS that is" line. The publisher speculated that Kim Kardashian and her management team had something to do with the occurrence.

The reality TV starlet had noticeably just followed Miley Cyrus on the photo-sharing platform after the singer-songwriter uploaded the photo and might have possibly liked the post to get the attention of the new TV show host.

However, Billy Cyrus' daughter doesn't stop there as she recently appeared with Davidson on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" the same day the picture was posted.

During their visit, the actress turned pop star had teased and "poked fun" at the comedian's relationship with Kim Kardashian. People reported that Cyrus had serenaded her co-host with a cover song of Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me."

The singer tweaked the lyrics a little bit and matched it with Pete Davidson's outings with the SKIMS founder. "It should have been me in that Lamborghini leaving that nice-ass restaurant. I'm going to watch a movie in freakin' Staten Island," Cyrus sang, to which the SNL member loudly clapped and laughed at.



READ MORE: Pete Davidson Hangs Out With Kim Kardashian For Clout? Specs After Pair Seen Holding Hands Explored