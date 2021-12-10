Kanye West had apparently name-dropped Kim Kardashian during his benefit concert with his partner, Drake.

The "No Child Left Behind" singer had started trending on social media after he had called out to his ex-wife and the mother of his children. According to The Sun, Kanye begged Kim Kardashian to get back together while performing at the event.

The article stated that the artist was in the middle of singing "Runaway," which was from his 2020 album titled "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy," when he kept repeating the exact phrase during his rap performance.

Kanye West Pleads for Another Chance

"I need you to run right back to me," the musician had said over and over again before finally revealing who the message was intended for. The crowd had reportedly gone wild as they screamed from surprise and excitement once Kanye said his ending punchline: "More specifically, Kimberly."

The publication also mentioned that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" starlet was present during the concert and had heard the confession herself.

It seems like this is another attempt from the 44-year old to win back his former spouse's heart after the catastrophe during their family dinner a few days ago where Kanye was video recorded saying his dramatic "Thanksgiving Prayer." It resulted in the Kardashian fumingly denying the chance of them ever getting back together.

Before the clip had gotten deleted, it was uploaded on the rapper's Instagram account, where almost 10 million people had watched the video with the spoken word piece.



READ ALSO: Kanye West Begging For Kim Kardashian To Come Back? Rapper Does This Big Move To Reconcile With Ex-Wife

Kanye West's Thanksgiving Prayer

Page Six reported that the five-minute post had featured a choir singing in the background as Kanye gave out his speech admitting to his past mistakes not just to his partner but to his children as well. "All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused," the celebrity said in his prayer.

"I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me," the Father-of-four continued to say as he divulged his struggles throughout the years, such as his reliance on alcohol and treating his bipolar episodes with medication.



Kim Kardashian has yet to publicly respond or acknowledge any of the singer's plea for reconciliation after the businesswoman filed for divorce earlier this year in February. The celebrity couple has been married for seven years and shares four kids together- North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm 2.

READ MORE: Pete Davidson Hangs Out With Kim Kardashian For Clout? Specs After Pair Seen Holding Hands Explored