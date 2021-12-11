Where is Princess Charlene of Monaco?

Her husband, Prince Albert, stated last month that she had been sent to a European treatment facility due to mental and physical weariness.

The news of her confinement came only days after she returned to the nation following a ten-month absence.

The 43-year-old queen was unable to attend her twin children's birthday celebrations last Friday due to her absence.

She did, however, post a birthday message to Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella on Instagram.

To commemorate their seventh birthday, the royal kids dressed in similar pajamas while posing in a room decorated with bright colors.

Princess Charlene wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday, my babies. Thank you, God, for blessing me with such wonderful children. I'm truly blessed."

The royal signed it off with "Love mom" and a red heart emoji.

Princess Charlene was healing from a serious nose, ear, and throat illness while in her native nation of South Africa for the previous ten months, according to reports.

The Dirty Little Secret of Princess Charlene?

With Princess Charlene's continued absence, a Spanish royal expert claims that the only reason she's hiding is because her face was botched following plastic surgery.

The royal was left scarred during a facelift in Dubai, according to Pilar Eyre.

Princess Charlene was the sole member of the Monegasque royal family wearing a face-covering after returning to Monaco from South Africa in November, according to Lecturas, a journal for which Pilar writes.

Photos of the mother-of-two and her family's reunion were shared on Instagram, showing her mask-free husband and children on the day she "theoretically" returned to the principality.

Pilar also tweeted as she promoted the article, "Poor Charlene."

However, it was reported that the infection in her nose, ear, and throat had left her with "serious sinus and swallowing troubles coming from a previous operation" once she returned to the nation.

Princess Charlene is reportedly said to have been unable to eat for an extended period of time as a result of her surgery.

Page Six reported, "She has not been able to eat solid food in over six months because of all the surgeries she has since gone through."

"She has only been able to take in liquids through a straw, so she lost nearly half her body weight."

Prince Albert later had to debunk the claims, saying that her eating suffered during her recovery.

