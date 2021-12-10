Is Queen Elizabeth II serious about doing THIS?

Following the recent news regarding Prince Charles, it appears that she is also ready to get rid of him.

The future monarch, according to Christopher Andersen, author of "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan," speculated about the complexion tone of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future children.

While a Clarence House official rejected the report, the harm had already been done.

Prince Charles was pictured dozing during an important event in Barbados the day following the disclosure.

It's now been exposed that Queen Elizabeth II is thought to be preparing a major overhaul, according to OK! magazine.

She is said to wish to skip her eldest son, Prince Charles, who is next in line for the throne, and deliver the kingdom to his son Prince William instead.

According to a reliable source, key figures at Buckingham Palace do not believe Prince Charles is "fit" to be king.

"This has been in discussion for quite some time, but recent events have shown palace officials that they have no other choice but to push for William to take over when the queen passes or abdicates."

In view of the monarchy's current health difficulties, they are apparently not missing a single minute.

The 95-year-old monarch was photographed with a cane and was hospitalized overnight, according to reports, although it's unclear what transpired.

After over 70 years as Queen, there has been growing speculation that Her Majesty may stand down shortly.

"Palace authorities are under pressure to expedite the process."

Prince William To Become King After Queen Elizabeth II?

Prince William is said to have spent years preparing to be king, and the Queen has more faith in him than Prince Charles.

"The Queen believes William should succeed her to the throne when the time comes. He is well-loved around the world and is simply a better choice for king."

People at Buckingham Palace are reportedly all praises for the Duke of Cambridge, calling him "wise beyond his years, level-headed, compassionate and has a lot of empathy for those less fortunate."

The source added, "Plus, he has the fortitude to withstand pressure and to carry out the ceaseless duties that fall to the monarch."

Despite the viability of the proposal, Prince Charles is not enthusiastic about the prospect of relinquishing the throne. He will, however, have no option because he must, in the end, accept his mother's desires.

"As bittersweet as it is for Charles to accept, there's no disputing that William will be a wonderful king when the opportunity arises."

For the time being, the Duke of Cornwall will maintain his composure, carry out his tasks, and hope that the controversy around him will go away.

