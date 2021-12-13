Brian Laundrie's case still stirs people's minds that some internet users now alleged that his parents, Chris and Roberta, were involved in his death.

Chris and Roberta reportedly never showed interest in finding their son, Brian, nor ever showed a sign of worry or concern over their son's whereabouts. They only joined the search on the day they quickly found his remains.

It initially made people think they were helping him hide, but speculations about them killing their son emerged. The same theory resurfaced recently when the couple filed a request to gain access to their son's estate.

Did Chris, Roberta Let Brian Laundrie Die To Gain His Estate?

On Twitter, several users pointed out that Chris and Roberta never helped their son survive nor looked for him and checked if he was okay. With the recent filing, people assumed they let him die to gain what he left behind.

"This disgusts me!! They want their sons money but didn't cooperate AT ALL when there son was missing! So you mean to tell me he was mooching off poor sweet Gabby when he had 20,000 in the bank? This infuriates!" one said.

Another added, "What if and this is a thought. Chris Laundrie or Roberta Laundrie killed Brian. It would explain how they knew where to find him. just a thought."



On Wednesday, Chris and Roberta submitted the petition in Sarasota County, Florida, in pursuit of gaining access to his estate since he did not leave a will. Their family attorney, Steve Bertolino, confirmed it to Fox News.

The attorney listed in court records for the petition, William Galarza, did not give a comment as of Thursday. Still, Bertolino clarified he is still representing the family. He previously said that he has been friends with the Laundries and even watched the fugitive and his sister grow up.

Bertolino also debunked the rumors that the parents planted the evidence since Chris and Roberta themselves wanted to be in the search after the park's reopening.

Meanwhile, former prosecutor Neama Rahmani said that the petition for summary administration is needed when a person's assets are less than $75,000.

"The estate will consist of Brian's assets and liabilities," she explained. "Any civil wrongful death lawsuit by Gabby's parents would be filed against Brian's estate."

