Lady Gaga reportedly showed her true colors after her pre-Oscars award for "House of Gucci" had been confirmed.

Multiple news outlets, including Indie Wire, revealed that Lady Gaga won Best Actress for her performance on "House of Gucci." The New York Film Critics announced the news despite the singer receiving mixed reviews.

After the news broke, OK! Magazine appeared in the picture and claimed that multiple sources were left infuriated by how the "I'll Never Love Again" singer bragged about it during the show's premiere.

"[Gaga] has been bragging how she transformed her life to get into the role and deserves to win an Oscar," the insider said. "[Gaga] did the same thing back then. But this time Gaga's campaigning even harder and is so convinced she has it in the bag that she's already preparing her acceptance speech."



The same source still admitted that the singer truly had the chance. Unfortunately, Lady Gaga's reported cockiness and endless talk about her masterpiece rubbed people the wrong way.

Did Lady Gaga Know She Would Win?

Her fans know Lady Gaga deserves to win, and nothing would support this claim since the beginning.

In addition, the singer recently spoke candidly about her career as an actress and how she improved over the years following her debut on "The Sopranos." She told EW's "Awardist Podcast" that she has become a better star who has strived and worked harder in the past months.

"I really thank my acting teacher, Susan Batson, she and I worked for months and months on this before we filmed, and Ridley Scott, an incredible director who creates a sanctuary for you on set to just fly," she said.

In addition, film critic David Rooney believed that "House of Gucci" indeed became Lady Gaga's peak since she debuted.

Rooney wrote on The Hollywood Reporter that Lady Gaga was able to show her character's fierceness even after marrying Maurizio Gucci in 1972.

"Even when she's just lighting a cigarette or stirring an espresso, Gaga hurls herself into the character with savage gusto. Whenever she's onscreen, the movie bristles with electricity," he commented.

PSIFF chairman Harold Matzner also applauded Lady Gaga both as a singer and actress who bloomed more in "House of Gucci." Per the big boss, she successfully told the true story about the Italian fashion empire following her appearance in "A Star is Born."

