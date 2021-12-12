Prince Charles and Prince William reportedly started feuding on who should be the next king amid Queen Elizabeth II's health crisis.

In the British line of succession, Prince Charles stands next to the Queen, followed by Prince William. As Queen Elizabeth II remains the longest-reigning British monarch, the Prince of Wales also holds the title for the longest-serving heir apparent.

Despite the clear succession, Prince Charles and Prince William reportedly began arguing on who should be the next king after Queen Elizabeth II.

National Enquirer reported that Her Majesty would not abdicate anytime soon. Instead, she wants to spend her last days on the throne on damage control.

"She has vowed to stop selfish, self-serving family members from destroying everything she has worked for," an insider said. "She's determined to clean house before she passes - even if it breaks her heart to banish certain offenders. The survival of the monarchy is her priority."

The Palace is reportedly public as it does not want anyone else to know that Queen Elizabeth Ii is already fighting for her life.



With that, she reportedly started talking to Prince Charles and Prince William, suggesting that the Prince of Wales should only serve the throne until he is 80 then abdicate for his son. The heir apparent is now 73 years old.

Are Prince Charles, Prince William Developing Bad Blood Because of Throne?

The public has been insisting on Prince William to become the king instead of Prince William. However, their talks did not tarnish the father and son's relationship at all. In fact, they have been in touch to discuss what they want next for the monarchy.

Multiple news outlets revealed that they are working together to ensure a bright future for the monarchy. Although they had heated conversations throughout the process, they never argued on who should rule next since they both knew the legalities and rules in the British line of succession.

The 1701 Act of Settlement determines who should be the next in line to the throne, and only the Parliament has the power to change it.

With that said, Prince William and Prince Charles have no reason to argue at all since they all follow the rules on succession.

