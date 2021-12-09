Brad Pitt reportedly wants one thing in his relationship with ex-wife Angelina Jolie despite being in the middle of settling their child custody.

In a new issue, Us Weekly exclusively reported that the actor is trying to move on. A source told the outlet he "hopes that one day he and Angelina find a way to forgive each other and move forward," all for their children's sake.

The informant also stated that the "Fury" actor "hates all the bad blood." The former couple was declared legally separated in April 2019 after splitting in September 2016, yet, they are still in the middle of a legal battle, including the custody of their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Brangelina's Status

Earlier this year, the same source confirmed that the judge ruled over Pitt sharing custody with the "Maleficent" star. However, Jolie was against it. A separate insider told the outlet in June, "She will never forgive him. She maintains it's far from over and still believes that justice will prevail."

A few months in the summer, the mother of six succeeded in disqualifying Judge John Ouderkerk from the custody case after claiming that he "failed to disclose the cases that demonstrated the current, ongoing, repeat-customer relationship." According to said article, the Oscar winner had been fighting to have him taken off the case since August 2020.

The said article continued that while Pitt continues to "hammer out the details" of his divorce from the actress, he doesn't seem to be thinking of moving on with someone else.

Brad Pitt On Dating Once More

The initial insider proceeded with their explanation that the Oklahoma native would "love to date again, then find that special someone to be with [for the] long-term."

Aside from admitting that he "hates all the bad blood," he also hates the idea of dating in the public eye. "He is focused on his family, charities, and work right now," the source close to the actor said.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie recently took some of her children, especially Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, to the "Eternals" premieres and events.



While none of them has spoken much about their custody battle, a spokesperson of Pitt once left a statement with the magazine. "There is an extraordinary amount of factual evidence which led the judge...and the many experts who testified...to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children's best interests," they said.

