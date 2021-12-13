Begone, stereotypes about how the man in the relationship has to be taller than the woman: Tom Holland and Zendaya have not only proven that concept wrong by being the cutest couple of the generation, but are now actively speaking out against those old stereotypes - ones that, it seems based on their reactions to a question asked in a recent interview, they're sick of hearing about.

"Not that much taller! Let's just put this out there! Maybe like an inch or two at best!" Holland said as soon as the subject was brought up.

The interviewer quickly clarified, however, that she agreed with Holland, calling the practice of mandating couples must by default must contain a man and a woman, and that the man must be taller, "misogynistic." The cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home quickly agreed.

"My mom is taller than my dad," Zendaya offered, later adding, "I honestly never thought of it as a thing because my parents were always that way, so I didn't know that people cared...why not just let it be what it is?"

Jacob Batalon, who plays Peter Parker's best friend Ned in the movie, also chimed in to say he disagrees with the practice.

"It just sucks that it has to be a conversation. Like it can't just be normal."

Thanks to them, though, it's a little more normal now than it used to be - and now that everyone realizes that Hollywood's It Couple has this "reverse height difference" or whatever, it actually IS a little more normal.

Long Live Tom and Zendaya, and Welcome All To The Reign Of The Short King.

PS: You can see this power couple play another power couple this weekend in Spider-Man: No Way Home - but if you can't wait that long, you can also watch Tom Holland fry his tongue on hot wings in last week's episode of Hot Ones: He (surprisingly) doesn't get flustered enough to give out any spoilers, but it's still fun.