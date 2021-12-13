Sherri Shepherd has been a fan favorite as she's one of the celebrity guest hosts who replaced Wendy Williams after her health problems; however, it seems like fans won't be seeing the comedian anytime soon as she was recently hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery; what happened to her?

According to Radar Online, the TV star was rushed to the hospital over the weekend, and doctors had to perform an emergency operation due to appendicitis.

As she continues to recover due to her health condition, her publicist issued a statement to Deadline saying she was "absolutely devastated" that she will not be able to fill in Williams' iconic purple chair for this week.

The spokesperson assured fans that Shepherd remains in stable condition as the "procedure was successful," she is currently resting after the operation.

"She is following doctor's orders and expected to make a full recovery. Thank you all for understanding and respecting her privacy," the publicist added.

What Will Happen to Sherri Shepherd's Comeback at the 'Wendy Williams Show?'

Per the outlet, Rapaport will continue hosting duties until Shepherd recovers from her health woes.

However, the show recently took to Instagram to give an update, saying the comedian will be back on the show tomorrow. (watch the video below)

While lying down the hospital bed, Shepherd gave a short message, "thank you so much, guys. I will be back tomorrow. How you doin'?"

Sherri Shepherd vs. Leah Remini: Who Will Replace Wendy Williams?

In early reports, Shepherd and Remini are battling to replace Wendy Williams as a full-time host.

Although the comedian will appear on the show in January, Remini reportedly didn't make it to the final cut, but company executives are said to be obsessed with her.

"Her ratings were huge and the entire staff loved working with her. She made it so easy and fun," an insider told the outlet.

For the first month of 2022, Shepherd and Rapaport are not the only guest hosts. Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Kym Whitely, and Finesse Mitchell are also scheduled to take over hosting duties in other weeks.

