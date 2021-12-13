Captain Mark Howard, one of the beloved cast members of the hit Bravo reality series "Below Deck Mediterranean," passed away a month and a half ago due to unknown reasons, but a medical examiner recently released a report which reveals the actual cause of his death; how did he die?

According to the report obtained by E! News, the TV star's cause of death is due to "hypertensive cardiovascular disease with chronic alcoholism."

There was no foul play involved in his death as his passing was listed as natural.

In early reports, the captain suddenly died at his home last October. His wife, Susan Howard, wasn't present at the time of his death as she attended a dog show out of town for five days.

Upon arriving home, Susan was shocked to see her husband dead on the second floor of their home.

Per the police report, boxes fell over Mark's body, and his corpse is believed to be lying up against a shelf. His face also reportedly contains blood droplets.

Mark Howard is survived by his wife, Susan.

Captain Mark Howard In Bravo's 'Below Deck Mediterranean'

The TV star was one of the beloved cast members of "Below Deck Mediterranean,"; he first appeared on the first season, which aired in 2016.

Throughout the first season, which had 13 episodes, Mark and his crew embarked on a journey and traveled all over the seas of Greece.

Aside from being a respected captain, the reality star was also a licensed pilot who flew helicopters.

Mark was not a fan of social media as he rarely posts photos and content, but one of the show's cast members, Hannah Ferrier, revealed the captain's generosity and kindness as he always reached out to her and other co-stars.

In a previous interview with "The Daily Dish" podcast, Hannah mentioned she exchange messages with the captain at least once a year "just to touch the base."

She spent three years working under Mark's crew.

At the time of his death, many of his co-stars pay tribute to him, including Kathy Stover, who wrote, "Saddened to hear of the loss of Captain Mark Howard. He was so gracious to our group on Season 1 #belowdeckmed and he became a friend. Saying prayers for his family."

