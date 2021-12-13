Jimmy Rave, a former wrestler who started his career in 1999, has died. He was 39.

Rave, whose real name is James Guffey, succumbed on Monday. His former representative and friend Bill Behren confirmed the saddening news on Monday.

The wrestler's daughter, Kailah, also disclosed the tragic update in the joint statement.

"James Michael Guffey has died at the age of 39," they said, as quoted by The Sun. "James was best known as Professional Wrestler, Jimmy Rave. His career, which started in 1999, continued for over 2 decades."

They did not mention Jimmy Rave's cause of death. However, they recalled the dark days of the former professional wrestler and health issues that affected him for years.



Rave reportedly suffered from drug addiction for years. It was worse enough that he had both his legs and left arm amputated in less than a year.

Jimmy Rave Revealed Dark Days Before Death

The former wrestler opened up about it once in October, telling his loyal fans he contracted MRSA, which caused him to have both his legs amputated. At that time, he shared a photo of him in hospital on Twitter and penned a heartfelt caption.

"Apparently it's time for me to come clean. This past June I began having trouble walking & went to my surgeon. He determined I had MRSA in both legs & they needed to be amputated immediately. Promoters can tell you along with my peers, I've had a history w/this and would cancel shows often due to this condition," he went on.

He also clarified that he never had been to shows and appeared on podcasts and interviews instead. After losing his legs and left arm, he confessed that he was afraid of the embarrassment and felt disappointed for falling short of his fans' expectations.

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie's Parents SUSPICIOUS: Chris, Roberta Only Showed Interest With THIS After Son's Death

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) causes an infection that is resistant to some antibiotics. While staph bacteria are mostly harmless, some of them can cause infections and even death.

Following his death, Rave's friends and fans sent him heartfelt tributes and honored his contribution to the industry.

Eddie Kingston said, "I hope you find peace Jimmy. I know it was hard my man, you are a great dude to me always and hugged me so hard last time I saw you. A mind for the this sport that very few had. R.I.P. Jimmy Rave."

"Sorry to hear of the passing of Jimmy Rave. A talented performer and person who deserved better in this life. Condolences to his friends and family including his 2 children. Rest in Peace," another added.

READ MORE: Royal Heartbreak: Prince Harry Pens Emotional Letter After Queen Elizabeth II Removed His Military Titles