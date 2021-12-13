Prince Harry expressed his heartbreak after Queen Elizabeth II stripped off his military titles following Megxit.

One year after Megxit, Queen Elizabeth II released a statement through Buckingham Palace, revealing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official status after leaving the royal family.

According to the Queen, Sussexes would no longer return as working members of The Royal Family. As a result, all honorary military appointments and royal patronages they once held were returned to the Queen. From there, she would redistribute them again to the working members of The Royal Family.

"While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family," the statement concluded.

Following this event, the Duke of Sussex expressed his heartache toward her grandmother's decision to remove his royal patronages and honorary titles.

Prince Harry Saw Stripping Of Royal Titles As Something Unfair?

In a new letter Prince Harry penned to the family of Nathan Hunt, the royal prince seemingly took his chance to call out Queen Elizabeth for stripping his honorary military titles. Hunt's family is currently fighting to get their son's name on the National Armed Forces Memorial after taking his own life in 2018.



Although Hunt had already passed away, the defense heads said they could not add his name to the commemoration for fallen soldiers. In response to this, the royal prince used insensitive words to take a shot against the royal family while trying to help Hunt's family.

"I deeply empathise with what your family is going through and so wish I could assist formally, had I been in the same role I once was," he said, as quoted by Daily Star. "Grief can be a long and burdensome road. Please know you and your family remain in my thoughts."

He also sent heartfelt wishes to the grieving family, saying they remain in his thoughts after the developments.

After losing his military titles months ago, a source told The Sun that Prince Harry was so angry when he lost the important roles he had.

Following Megxit, Prince Harry was removed from the Honorary Air Commandant, RAF Honington, and Commodore-in-Chief -- Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command. Because of this, he reportedly lost "structure to his life."

"This is a very strange time for us all, but I think Harry is missing having a structure to his life right now. He doesn't have friends in L.A. like Meghan, and he doesn't have a job," the source went on.

