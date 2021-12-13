J.K. Rowling is being accused of having a "unhealthy fixation" on the transgender community after she retweeted an article from The Times of London titled "'Absurdity' of police logging rapists as women."

The 56-year-old Harry Potter author has been criticized for her LGBTQ+ rants before, but she refuses to change her stance on transgender women identifying as women.

Referencing George Orwell's 1984, Rowling wrote, "War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman." She went on to link The Times of London article which states, "Police Scotland said that they would log rapes as being carried out by a woman if the accused person insists, even if they have not legally changed gender."

Netizens refuse to sit idly by and let her voice her opinions. Several followers slammed the author, claiming her actions already border on being obsessed with the community.

"What a weird hill to die on Rowling," political writer Brett Erlich wrote. "You literally have a castle and you spend your time doing this," another person wrote.

Another pointed out that "the vast majority of sexual assaults are committed by men who don't identify as anything other than men," before suggesting Rowling "might consider using your public profile to combat this instead?"

Rowling has been considered anti-trans for several comments she's made in regards to the community over the years.

When a tax specialist was sacked for making transphobic tweets in 2020, Rowling stood up for him. She wrote a blog post in response to the hostility she had received, in which she reaffirmed her position. .

Rowling said she had "five reasons for being anxious about the new trans movement, and feeling I need to stand up" because she was receiving death threats and being cyberbullied.

Meanwhile, the next Harry Potter reunion special will not include J.K. Rowling.

In "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts," which premieres on January 1, 2022, original actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and other cast members will reunite for the first time.

It will be a 20th anniversary special, focused on the making of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," which was released in 2001.

There will be no new content for the special including Rowling, but she will be featured in archive video throughout, a source close to the production tells PEOPLE. The preview for the highly anticipated program did not include her name.

In June of 2020, Rowling came under criticism for a series of tweets that appeared to endorse anti-transgender attitudes. She first disputed that her ideas on feminism were transphobic, but in a lengthy article posted on her website days later, she doubled down on her problematic standpoints.

Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint all came out against Rowling's slammed statements against transgenders.

