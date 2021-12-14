Prince Charles' name has been connected with the cash-for-honors scheme even more after new details about his potential involvement emerged.

Since the cash-for-honors scandal took over the spotlight, Prince Charles and the royal family supported the claim that the future king is not involved in the scheme in any way.

However, a new report revealed that the Prince of Wales had a private palace ceremony for Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, suggesting that he might really be part of the scheme.

Did Prince Charles Personally Make Cash-For-Honors Scheme?

Express UK revealed that the royal prince and Mahfouz first met at Clarence House in march 2014. At that time, his official residence' Dumfries House became their main topic as the royal prince wanted the 18th century Ayrshire mansion to be renovated.

Mahfouz, in response to the prince's desire, confirmed he wanted to donate a seven-figure amount to start the reconstruction.

The news outlet revealed that Prince Harry renamed his newly-restored gardens at the Dumfries House as the Mahfouz Garden after the Saudi billionaire gave him around $1.3 million. The prince event sent a follow-up thank-you note and a miniature carriage clock to recognize Mahfouz's help.



A renaming ceremony could prove the meeting after Prince Charles posed for photos with Mahfouz.

On top of that, Prince Charles and Fawcett reportedly used the British embassy during their royal tour in the Middle East in 2015 to meet Mahfouz and his family.

After the news emerged, Clarence House quickly clarified that the royal prince only met the businessman to discuss their charitable works and interests. However, the following year, Mahfouz quickly received approval for his CBE application.

The new development came after Prince Harry dismissed The Sunday Times report about his charity receiving donations from Mahfouz in 2013. The Duke of Sussex reportedly had a private meeting with the Saudi business mogul, as well.

"It is disappointing that The Sunday Times, knowing all the facts, has chosen to encourage speculation by being deliberately vague to try to create a falsified link between the Duke of Sussex and the CBE scandal, of which he had no knowledge or involvement," he said, as quoted by People.

He then revealed he had never accepted donations from Mahfouz again since 2015.

