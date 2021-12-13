Did Princess Diana cheat on Prince Charles first?

Between Princess Diana and Prince Charles, it was the royal prince who suffered from backlash for committing adultery during their marriage. His infidelity with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, became one of the most controversial issues the royal family ever dealt with.

But recently, In Touch reported the "untold story" of the Prince and Princess of Wales' marriage. Though Princess Diana filed for divorce from the royal prince after learning he was cheating on her, the news outlet said it was not the whole story.

The same magazine mentioned the testimony revealed by former protection officer to Prince Charles, Allan Peters.

"The popular perception is that the Prince of Wales was straying all the way through his marriage, and that is definitely, unequivocally not the case. The first person who strayed was the princess. [Charles] went back to see Mrs. Parker Bowles after he learned about Diana's affair with [Barry] Mannakee," he said.

The private tapes by Princess Diana's speech coach seemingly proved this.



For what it's worth, the royal princess revealed that she had one of the biggest crushes in her life. She reportedly fell in love with someone when she was 24 or 25. Since he was her greatest friend, Princess Diana reportedly started wandering around to see him since it was what made her happy.

Did Princess Diana Betray Prince Charles?

While she was already married when she revealed the story about one of her crushes, Princess Diana never said she indeed had a relationship with him. In addition, Peters' speculations about Mannakee are highly unlikely to have happened since he died at a very young age.

In addition, the Princess of Wales' reported relationships only began when Prince Charles started abusing her mentally and emotionally.

She infamously had relationships with multiple men before her death, including James Hewitt, Hasnat Khan, and Bryan Adams.

Hewitt was once bombarded with rumors that he is the real father of Prince Harry since they look similar. However, he had since clarified that there was no way he could be the Duke of Sussex's father since he met Princess Diana when Prince Harry was already a toddler.

Meanwhile, Princess Diana met the Pakistani-British heart surgeon in 1995 - one year before her official divorce from Prince Charles.

"I told her that the only way I could see us having a vaguely normal life together would be if we went to Pakistan, as the press don't bother you there," Khan told police after Diana's death.

