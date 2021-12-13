Armie Hammer finally completed his stay inside a treatment facility following the emergence of damaging accusations filed against him.

On Monday, his representative and lawyer confirmed to Fox News that HammerHammer sought help in dealing with his issues with drugs, alcohol, and sex. According to the lawyer, the actor is doing great after his discharge.

He did not reveal the exact date the actor checked out, per E! News.

Despite his recent treatment completion, the actor still faces sexual abuse allegations from his former partner. The actor reportedly assaulted her during the incident, which happened in 2017. He has since denied all the charges against him.

According to the woman named Effie, Hammer "violently raped" her for four hours in Los Angeles. The actor even slammed her head against the wall before reportedly beating her feet with a crop.



In a press conference, the victim told the reporters how she feared for her life during the incident as he seemed like he was going to kill her.

Armie Hammer Already Denied Accusations

In a statement sent to People, Hammer's lawyer revealed that the encounter between his client and the woman was "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

"Effie's own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, [Effie] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her," he went on.

The Los Angeles Police Department first confirmed HammerHammer was under investigation for a sexual assault case in March, saying that it was opened in February.

Hammer and the woman were allegedly in an off-and-on again relationship for four years. Unfortunately, the actor reportedly "mentally, emotionally, and sexually" abused her.

In addition, the LAPD put him in a probe for his alleged abusive and strange behavior, which included cannibalism. He reportedly shared graphic sex fantasies, including cannibalism with women.

Following the emergence of the cases, HammerHammer lost his titular roles in his supposed upcoming projects. He was the first cast to star with Jennifer Lopez on "Shotgun Wedding" and was initially picked to play the lead role in "The Offer." Josh Duhamel and Miles Teller replaced him in both films, respectively.

