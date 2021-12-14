Benedict Cumberbatch breaks the internet after fans spotted him running away and escaping from the "Spiderman: No Way Home" premiere.

The "Doctor Strange" actor appeared on the red carpet event with his wife, Sophie Hunter. According to Daily Mail, the premiere for the new film was held at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles on the evening of December 13.

Based on the article, Cumberbatch had just guested at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and filmed his appearance along with his co-stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon before appearing at the venue. The celeb will return to the big screen as his superhero character, Doctor Stephen Strange.

Benedict Cumberbatch Trends on Twitter

After watching the movie's first screening, the celebrity's name started trending on social media as fans raved about a video taken by a fan who attended the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

The original poster had captioned the funny clip with "BENEDICT RUNNING FROM HIS SECURITY LMFAO" but didn't garner attention until a fanbase account on Twitter had reposted it with a post that said, "Benedict Cumberbatch running away from his security at the #SpiderManNoWayHome premiere."

BENEDICT RUNNING FROM HIS SECURITY LMFAO pic.twitter.com/SDnTp3ALnA — bri 🩰 (@strawberritom) December 14, 2021

The supporters of the new Marvel release immediately picked up on a joke the Cumberbatch had given a spoiler during an interview after the movie premiere, saying, "This is more of a "Benedict running from Feige after spoiling the entire movie,'" and "He definitely spoiled something."

"He was like 'You look like you need some exercise, let's make you chase me!' Love how he was having fun there," one netizen humouredly said while another brought up the star's previous promotions with the leading man. "HE'S SO CHAOTIC I LOVE HIM... for real Benedict and Tom must have had so much fun together remember all the press stuff with them from Infinity War."

Netizens Relate to Benedict Cumberbatch

A majority of fans quote tweeting the video and treating it as a reaction meme clip as they caption it with various relatable situations like "Me running away from Spidey spoilers." A different fan also posted a 30-second clip of the star giving fan service before leaving the venue and posted it with the description, "Benedict Cumberbatch was waiting for a fan that wanted an autograph! I have a newfound respect for him."

Benedict Cumberbatch was waiting for a fan that wanted an autograph! I have new found respect for him #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/PMLxrfAIu3 — STELL★R (@bySTELL4R) December 14, 2021



"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is confirmed to be available in theaters nationwide starting on December 17, 2021.

