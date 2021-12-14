Numerous fans have encountered a TikTok theory wherein they believe that Shawn Mendes is already dating someone after breaking up with Camila Cabello.

Pop Faction posted a photo on their official Instagram account, reporting that the 23-year-old had been dating a mystery woman "for two weeks." The exact page posted a clip on TikTok supporting their claim, leaving the girl's account on its caption.

The said clip is from TikTok user @kerstin.hill, where she raised a point stating that the "Wonder" singer posted a sunset photo from his Costa Rica trip on Instagram while leaving a message about his new song back in December.

On the next cut, she showed a girl named Olivia, proving that they were "in the same spot at the same time." Many fans were quick to investigate their connection despite knowing that he recently broke up with Camila Cabello after dating since 2019.

Who Is The Mysterious Girl?

People reported in November that the "Havana" hitmakers announced their split on Instagram with a joint statement saying, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ️."

"We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends," the two concluded. As of writing, the video earned 2.1 million views and filled the comments with speculations regarding the two.

One fan even referenced a Selena Gomez song, and stated "Camila: In two weeks you replaced us." The TikToker posted more clips regarding the Canadian singer and the Costa Rica chic, stating that the girl is also a songwriter. One more fact is that Olivia is a mutual friend of Mendes' photographer during his vacation.



Are They Really Dating?

A few days after the first TikTok had gone viral, user @kerstin.hill posted Olivia's message on Instagram stories which read, "With love and respect, I am asking you to stop spreading rumors and making up stories that aren't true."

"My account isn't here to spread hateful comments. Let's be kind and loving towards each other," she ended with a 'thank you.'

The screenshotted post was fully supported by the TikToker introducing Olivia as a songwriter and yoga instructor. She said, "Y'all should not run into her comments and make nasty comments to her that you have been making."

"If Shawn is already in a relationship, that's his business. This post was simply to prove that they are at the same place at the same time," she concluded.



