The BTS members have arrived on Instagram, but one issue was raised a day after quietly launching their accounts involving Blackpink Jennie.

The global superstar septet officially launched their personal Instagram accounts on December 6, which crossed 10 million followers within record time, according to Pinkvilla.

However, fans in the Stan Twitter community were sent into a frenzy, finding the soon-to-be 26-year-old vocalist V following Blackpink's Jennie accidentally. Some of them got confused with what happened, which immediately had the vocalist raise a concern to BTS ARMY in their official fan community.

'It's A Scary App'

A few moments since the accidental following happened, Jennie's Instagram account was no longer found in his 'Following' list.

V, real name Kim Taehyung, made a post on Weverse, to explain that Jennie's name appeared on the recommendations page and accidentally followed her. The post translated, "Is there a way to get rid of the recommendations on Instagram?



"It's a scary app," he added. On a good note, fans understood V's situation and instead showered sweet messages of love and support on social media.

It has also come to the attention of the fans that this was the first time the "Butter" hitmakers tried to use Instagram, which made some of the members confused with how to use the app.

Welcome To Instagram, BTS!

Despite that, BTS V became the fastest celebrity to reach 10 million followers on Instagram in record time, per said source.

He also broke the record in less than half a day. The vocalist also broke Billie Eilish's record for the "fastest celebrity to reach 1 million likes in just 4 minutes.

The individual accounts of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook arrived just after BigHit Music announced that they will be having their extended period of rest. They also explained that they will be having their first holidays with their families since their debut in 2013.

Last December 5, they also wrote in the statement, "BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the COVID-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists."

