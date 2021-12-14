It seems like Prince Charles has been receiving the cold shoulder from Prince Harry after speculations about the royal's comments about his grandchild, Archie, started spreading.

Apparently, it's been a while since the Duke of Cornwall has talked to his youngest son, as the royal has been unable to get in touch with Prince Harry lately. Rumor has it Prince Charles is "desperately trying to reconnect" with the former member of the royal family to apologize. Still, he is only met with radio silence after several attempts at calling.

Woman's Day via Suggest reported that the Duke of Sussex "isn't ready" to face his father, much less accept his apologies. The article said that the reason for Prince Harry's avoidance of the older is due to the allegations framing Prince Charles of targeting his firstborn child, Archie.



Prince Charles Attempts to Apologize

The publication mentioned that earlier this year, in March, both the royal and his wife Meghan Markle had confessed how a member of the monarchy had made "racist remarks" regarding their son.

It was then confirmed by author Christopher Andersen who revealed that the couple was actually pertaining to Prince Charles. In his recently published book "Brothers and Wives," the writer clarified what the royal had said was a curious inquiry to his wife Camilla Parker Bowles during a royal family gathering.

According to Andersen's statement to Today, it was during breakfast the day after Prince Harry and Markle's announcement of their engagement when Prince Charles had asked his wife, "What do you think their children's complexion might be?"

Prince Harry Refuses Father's Calls

"He's furious, of course, and absolutely denies that any such conversation with Camilla over breakfast took place, but Charles' first thoughts were immediately on his youngest son, and grandson Archie, and how this horrible story might be affecting them," an inside source close to the Duke claimed.

The insider continued to say, "It's the last thing Charles wanted, and he wants a chance to apologize to Harry that it's all come to this." However, an unidentified informant said Prince Harry isn't rushing to answer the phone despite his father's man attempts to "build a bridge between them."

"Harry isn't exactly running to the phone when his father calls just yet, but word is being sent to him that they should talk about it for Archie's sake."

"It won't be long before he'll be able to read this stuff online for himself, and Charles is anxious to get it all straight before that can happen," another source revealed.



