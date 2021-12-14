If you were intrigued by yesterday's release of the "Servant Season 3" trailer, then there's more good news: Apple TV+ has renewed "Servant" for a fourth season! Created by Tony Basgallop and executive produced alongside M. Night Shyamalan, "Servant" follows a family whose lost of their infant son opens the door to a mysterious force to enter their home.

Previously, Shyamalan had hinted that "Servant" would come to an end after a fourth season. In an interview delivered with Uproxx, the master of twist endings revealed, "I outlined the whole series over the pandemic and figured out where I wanted it to go and how many episodes it would be. And it came out to 40."

However, in a separate interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Shyamalan said that he envisions a 60-episode story for "Servant," implying that audiences may get six seasons instead. Apple TV+ hasn't definitively said whether "Servant" will end after this upcoming fourth season. Regardless, with the return of season three of "Servant," audiences are sure to look forward to what twists the filmmakers are serving up next.

Starring Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint, and Nell Tiger Free, the supernatural drama speaks to Shyamalan's storytelling strengths. Taking place all in one location - the couple's house - and with a story told in half-hour segments, free of any extraneous "fat," as Shyamalan describes it. This is a far cry from perhaps Shyamalan's broadly panned adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender." Titled "The Last Airbender," Shyamalan's attempt was criticized for it's inability to grasp the Airbender story's vast world and long-form storytelling. Shyamalan's features up to and including "The Last Airbender" all clock under two hours. We're happy to see that Shyamalan has reconnected with his storytelling strengths and delivered a thrilling and engaging show to audiences.

"Servant Season 3" debuts on Apple TV+ on January 21, 2022.