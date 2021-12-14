A day after he violently attacked her in front of their baby son, Zac Stacy's baby mama is doubling down on her criticism of the police officers who arrested the ex-NFL star.

On social media, Kristin Evans accused Orlando police officers of urging Stacy to stop talking about the incident, hours after the bodycam footage was posted.

"This video has so many levels of disturbing in it, but what I find the most disturbing is policing TELLING HIM HES SAYING TOO MUCH," she wrote. "@orlandopolice Why did the officer stop him from talking?"

According to Radar, one of the arresting officers can be heard joking about with a shackled Stacy about his NFL future in the video. When he violently attacked Kristin in front of their baby, Stacy told authorities that Kristin was "angry," experiencing "postpartum," and "set him up." "Staging" the whole thing, he said she wanted more money and a romantic involvement with him in order to get his attention.

Stacy referred to Kristin as "unstable" and accused her of wanting to "damage" his name by reporting the attack that was recorded on video.

"I don't know what man -- how any man could have handled that situation," he's shockingly heard saying to cops. Kristin has since denied she staged anything, stating, "I don't know how you can stage getting your ass beat."

Days after placing his hands on Kristin, Stacy was detained at the Orlando airport and charged with assault and battery. Kristin was thrown around like a rag doll and severely beaten by the former Jets running back as their sobbing baby lay only feet away.

He slammed her into the television at one point, and she tumbled on the floor. As she covered her face and pleaded with him to stop hitting her, a giant flat screen dropped on top of her.

However, Stacy was gone when the police came, so Kristin contacted the cops. His arrest was later followed by a $10,000 bond, which allowed him to be freed from jail on felony counts of assault and criminal mischief.

Stacy faces up to 15 years in jail if convicted.

The Office of the State Attorney and Evans filed a joint motion on November 19 in which Evans stated that she fears for her life in particular.

The 9th Circuit Judge, Mark S. Blechman. however, rejected Evans' plea to enhance Stacy's bond and put him under home confinement.

