Flavor Flav almost got his karma after facing a near-death experience while driving his car.

The Public Enemy member Flavor Flav, whose real name is William Drayton Jr., narrowly escaped death while driving his car from Las Vegas to California. Flav reportedly continued to drive through the rare Southern California downpour before a boulder suddenly flipped in La Tuna Canyon and hit the right side of his car.

A representative for the rapper told a news outlet that Flav lost control of his vehicle for a moment. Fortunately, he was able to safely drive it back to the side of the road.

The same news source released an exclusive photo of the incident, showing how the boulder caused huge damage to his car. If he drove past by it a few feet more, the boulder would have reportedly smashed him on the spot.

"God is good, [I] came very close to death but is super grateful to be alive," he said.

As of the press time, Flav is said to be physically fine, although he was mentally shocked by what happened. A driver who saw the whole event reportedly suffered from anxiety, as well, that he stopped to make sure the rapper was doing okay.

Flavor Flav Escaped Death After Getting Freed From Legal Charge

The incident happened after Flav's attorneys confirmed to USA Today that the rapper started working on his sobriety after avoiding jail time due to a misdemeanor charge. The case was filed after getting involved in a fight with his girlfriend in his Las Vegas home.



"Mr. Drayton and his family are grateful to bring an amicable close to this matter and appreciate everyone's support as he continues his one-year journey of sobriety," defense attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said.

Flav initially did not plead a contest in Henderson Municipal Court to the misdemeanor nonviolent coercion charge filed against him. He also confessed that he took a mobile phone and paid $640 worth of fines.

The authorities first took the reality TV star into custody after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance involving the rapper. On October 5, they finally arrested him and booked him on the aforesaid charge.

He was released on the same day on a $3,000 bond and appeared to the court again on the 25th of the same month.

