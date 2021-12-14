Will Smith is reportedly trapped in his marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith that something has been preventing him to divorce his wife.

For the past years, Will and Jada dealt with ups and lows within their relationship. They have also been open about their previous separation that let them have their own time to think for themselves.

But decades after they exchanged I dos, the "Bad Boys For Life" actor reportedly wants to divorce his wife so bad but could not risk going through the process.

In a new report shared by Globe, sources claimed that Will wants to get rid Jada out of his life already. Unfortunately, he cannot do that since his wife knows everything about him.

"He's terrified she'll bury him the moment he walks. It's common knowledge she knows all the secrets about him and he's an extremely shy, private man who would be loath for anything to come out about him having to do with scandals, partying, and feuds," the source said.

Now, Will is said to be terrified by how he mistakenly gave her a bullet that could kill him one day. For instance, there was reportedly a time where he had a long conversation with Jada - and the wife hit him back with every little dirty thing he did in his past.

Since those were too embarrassing to be publicized, the actor tries to hold on to his marriage despite his desire to get out of it already.



On top of that, Jada also holds their bank accounts, and Will could not lose his fortunes to her.

Is Will Smith Scared To Divorce Jada Pinkett Because Of The Potential Aftereffects?

Maybe Will and Jada's marriage looks too perfect to other people that they make claims about the duo's relationship. There is no way someone would know such private information about the duo's relationship.

In addition, divorce is never one of their options even after Will had an entanglement with Alsina years ago. In fact, they now have unconditional love for each other.

"We came together young and we were both broken in our own ways, and to be able to make mistakes without the fear of losing your family is so critical," Will said.

Will and Jada stay in love with each other amid such a damaging rumor, and they only grow stronger every day.

