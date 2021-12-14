Hilary Duff's new Instagram photo sparked rumors that she and her husband, Matthew Koma, are expecting with their second child.

"Leaving for a little bit...

The 3 of us," Duff, 34, captioned a photo of the couple on a plane. It's easy to see why fans would think she's referring to another baby.

However, according to Koma, the third person Duff was talking about wasn't another child at all.

"She's talking about @stephanjenkins sitting behind us you baby crazies," the music producer, also 34, wrote.

Sadly, a masked-up Jenkins, who also wore a baseball cap, was spotted seated in the row behind the two, making the musician easy to overlook at first sight.

When Koma later shared an Instagram photo with Duff captioned "Just the three of us (stephan's version)," he made light of the confusion.

"Stirring that speculation pregnancy pot bit more ," a fan commented.

"Lol. Calling out the 'baby crazies' then posting for the 'baby crazies' ," another added.

Koma needed not elaborate though. One can recall how Duff herself once said carrying her third baby is likely to be her last.

Her third pregnancy was detailed in an interview with People in December, 2020, revealing how it differed from the prior two.

"This pregnancy feels easier because there was a lot of fear with bringing a new baby home when Luca was already 6½. I'm more tired because of having a toddler but have less time to focus on the pregnancy because I'm busy with my kids and work," Duff said. "It's a nice distraction because I'm not googling everything and obsessing over everything that's happening with the pregnancy."

She also mentioned that they have decided to keep the gender of their third child a secret from everyone. "We had a gender reveal with Banks and it was such a fun memory," Duff said. "Unfortunately, during these times [with COVID-19] we felt it wasn't really appropriate. The way we are creating some excitement within the family is to wait to find out the sex on the baby's birthday! It's a mixture of friends who are excited about the surprise and then some who are just really annoyed with us. Luca is falling under the annoyed category!"

Also, Duff revealed her thoughts on becoming a mother for the third time. "I'm not one of those women who loves being pregnant by any means, but I appreciate what my body's doing for me and our family. So any given day, it varies between me missing my body that I get to put really cute clothes on, or feeling at peace that this is probably the last time that I'm going to be pregnant and trying to enjoy how sweet this time can be," she said.

It was clear that a fourth baby was far from her mind then.

