The 'mentally disciplined' Queen 'compartmentalises' to cope with pain of losing Prince Philip and Megxit scandal, a royal expert has said. This ability also helped her deal with what is happening with Prince Andrew - another potential, massive heartbreak!

The monarch, 95, has been stricken by tragedies over the previous 12 months - with husband Prince Philip dying in April, and her son Prince Andrews facing questions about his infamous association with Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in 2019, while awaiting trial for sex trafficking allegations.

Along with health issues, the monarch has also endured family fallouts, with grandson Prince Harry relocating to Montecito, California, with his bride Meghan Markle, and the apparently tense relationship between the prince and his older brother William.

Princess historian Ingrid Seward told People magazine the royal has found 'her capacity to compartmentalize has been really useful in the monarch's life, saying, "she won't allow things press in on her. She is mentally disciplined and that has helped her through these 70 years."

As a result, she's been able to handle all of the issues and not get overwhelmed by them. It explains why she is able to continue working at her age,' he said.

Sources say the monarch "has managed to keep things separate between family and official matters," according to the insider. After announcing plans for a "new normal" Christmas this year, the Queen may make her first public appearance since early October.

After a mysterious health scare, the 95-year-old queen has either been sleeping or doing very "light" desk work. Her traditional pre-holiday season dinner for extended family members has been approved by physicians for the first time since 2019, the Mail on Sunday can reveal.

Instead of Buckingham Palace, where it has been hosted for decades, it will be held in Windsor Castle this year.

Throughout the epidemic, the Queen has remained in Berkshire and has hardly left her home.

As long as official advice does not change, she intends to transfer her court to her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for Christmas, where her closest friends and family members will be able to assemble in time for Christmas Eve.

This is not the first time that the monarch has been praised.

"One of Elizabeth's great virtues is that she can withstand any crisis," says Julia Melchior, a German expert on royal families. "Whether it's government crises or family crises, affairs of state, love affairs - it's almost like a soap opera in this family! It's so admirable that she stoically endures it all and continues to do her job."

