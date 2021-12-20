Over the past few years, many royal experts claim that Prince William and Prince Harry started to develop tension between each other. More recently, an author shared a shocking confrontation between the two Princes, alleging that they are fighting over Meghan Markle; could this be true?

According to the book "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan," the brothers had a heated argument over Prince Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle.

Author Christopher Andersen claims that an insider from the palace relayed the information to him.

The Duke of Cambridge reportedly questioned his brother's romance with Markle as it was too fast-paced. Harry never backed down and went on to defend his lover by saying, "who the hell do you think you are?" (via Express UK)

The encounter, which was not yet confirmed by neither the palace nor royals, happened in September 2017 when the Duke of Sussex told his family about proposing to his "American girlfriend."

Prince William allegedly questioned his intentions and asked him, "why rush things?"

Aside from Kate Middleton's husband, their uncle, Earl Spencer, the brother of Princess Diana, was also skeptical about the relationship and concerned about their romance as the couple only met on a blind date in 2016.

This led William to "draft him" in the feud to let the Sussexes "slow down" their connection allegedly.

However, the Duke's actions made "matters far worse," Harry was furious at his brother for including other people in their argument about his personal life.

How Did Other Royal Family Members Treat Meghan Markle?

Despite William acting violently with his brother's relationship with Markle, the Duchess of Sussex previously mentioned in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that her connection with Queen Elizabeth II has been great.

She told the host that Her Majesty has always been wonderful to her, and she loved being in her company.

Aside from that, Markle also noted how the longest-reigning monarch reminds her of her grandmother because she's "always been warm, welcoming, and inviting." (via Oprah Daily)

At the time when the couple was still dating, Markle said she didn't know much information about the royal family as she started dating Prince Harry "naively."

