It was a day for Kim Kardashian where she shared a capture of her text messages with nephew Mason Disick calling her out following North's sudden live stream on her Instagram stories.

According to Daily Mail, her eight-year-old daughter, North, went live on TikTok, running around their Hidden Hills mansion while her mother was relaxing in bed.

Tuesday, December 14, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star revealed their conversation describing the 12-year-old "mature" for bringing up the issue.

Disick tried to leave a piece of advice to his aunt in the captured message, warning her about North's actions as she was live-streaming while her mother was relaxing in bed.

The 'Mature' Texts

Mason, who recently celebrated his birthday, initiated the conversation. "Hi I don't wanna disrespect north but I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that," he said.



Aside from that, he also added that North might "regret" sharing information regarding her family, for which he compared himself to as he "did the exact same thing" his cousin did. Mason followed up his message of suggestion, "just in case for safety."

The SKIMS creator further described her sister, Kourtney's son "mature," adding that he is "an insightful king" for the advice. Then, she replied, "I appreciate you looking out Mason, and I agree."

The Aftermath

The mother of four said that North "felt bad" after being scolded, stating that she was unlikely to violate her privacy again.

Yet, the TV personality also left a suggestion that young Disick might be the right one to talk to her daughter about it. He texted back, "I'd love to talk to her about it. Next time I come over maybe."

Kim responded, "I would love that! Thank you! Sleep over soon?" She praised him and called Disick a "helpful king" on her post.

According to the article, the "KUWK" star also helped celebrate Mason's birthday by posting an adorable photo of him as a baby when he was small enough to be carried around in her Goyard bag.

"LOL Mason used to be so little," she attached as a caption on the cute photo.

