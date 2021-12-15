Tom Holland may be one of the foremost heartthrob actors of this generation, but apparently his talent wasn't always recognized. In a new interview with W Magazine, Holland delves into his past and brings back several treasures - including the story of his first rejection(s).

"First thing in my life that I auditioned for would've been the school play. It was Romeo and Juliet; I auditioned for every role, including Juliet, and I didn't get a single part...I would have been eight or nine."

So much for that casting director's judgement, because it was only a few years later that Holland was cast in the title role of Billy Elliot on the West End (that's London's Broadway) at age 12.

Of course, becoming an actor so young doesn't necessarily save you from celebrity crushes, especially when the lovely Emma Watson is involved; Holland also shared when she became his first crush, unable to hold back a bashful smile even now.

"In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, when she wears that pink dress...I remember when I saw that film that was mind-blowing for me...I definitely fancied her."

Anyone else think a rom-com starring Tom Holland and Emma Watson is in order? They could play two West End performers who belong together but can't say anything because deep down they both believe it would ruin their onstage chemistry. (Tom, buddy: Hit us up. Let's make this happen.)

For now, at least, you can see Tom Holland in theaters when his new movie Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres this Friday, December 17. (What? You're telling us you'd already heard? Wild.)