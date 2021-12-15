Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott are still grieving for their tremendous loss this year after their 5-month-old son, Zen, died from a rare form of brain cancer. Now the "America's Got Talent" host is ready to speak out about his experience and explain why his son didn't get treatment amid his condition.

Speaking to People Magazine, Cannon said his child's health began deteriorating when his breathing patterns changed all of a sudden despite him being a "super calm" baby. He said Zen sounded like he had a sinus infection.

The pair later took him to the hospital. Initially, doctors who checked him didn't think it to be anything too concerning. However, a few weeks later, the baby's head was "growing a little too quickly."

He and Scott decided to skip chemotherapy treatments as they wanted to give their son a comfortable life in the brief time they had with him.

Cannon's decision not to give him any harsh treatments was relatively quick for him. He said they could've given him the life of being attached to machines and living in a hospital for the rest of time, but they didn't.

Speaking from experience, Cannon also opened up about having to deal with chemotherapy in the past, saying he knew the pain and didn't want to see it happen to his months-old baby.

"I didn't want him to suffer," he said. (via New York Daily News)

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, the baby's condition became worst, and his breathing intervals took seconds.

Nick Cannon, Alyssa Scott Give Their Baby a Heartwarming Final Moment

As he continued to battle his condition without getting any treatments, Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott decided to give him the best experience possible.

The host took his baby to Disneyland as it was their favorite place. Every month, the pair would spend time with their son to "celebrate his birthday."

"just really seeing it as a victory every time he had a milestone that he was still here with us," he added.

Baby Zen Dead at 5 Months Old

In early reports, Cannon announced the tragic news via his "Nick Cannon Show," telling the world that his youngest child had died over the weekend.

Zen had a rare and aggressive form of cancer from his tumor. Dr. Joffre E. Olaya, the doctor who treated the baby, said the type of tumor he had can "grow and spread quickly."

