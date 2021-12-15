It seems like Prince William will be taking over the throne instead of his father, but rumor has it that Prince Harry won't be allowed to attend his brother's coronation day.

Based on speculations from a source close to the royal family, the Duke of Cornwall will never gain the title of Britain's King. Instead, the crown will be passed from Queen Elizabeth directly to his son, Prince William, if her majesty ever decides to abdicate from the throne.

Apparently, when the time comes that the Duke of Cambridge steps up to his role in the monarchy, his younger brother Prince Harry will still be banned from seeing him.

Will Prince William Steal the Crown?

According to the cover of OK! Magazine via Suggest, Queen Elizabeth is ready to step down from her position as the main sovereign of the United Kingdom and all its fourteen Commonwealth realms. The article reported that her royal majesty would most likely hand over her title and responsibilities to her grandson rather than Prince Charles.

A royal insider recently revealed that Prince Charles was suddenly demoted from the hierarchy because of the ongoing accusations against him, saying a racist remark about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children.

"Recent events have shown palace officials that they have no other choice but to push for William to take over when the Queen passes or abdicates," the same informant confessed.

READ ALSO: Is Prince Harry Avoiding His Father? Prince Charles Desperately Wants to Reconnect With Son [Report]

Is Prince Harry Banned From Royal Events?

Although the Duke has already denied these allegations, NBC News reported that Prince Charles' spokesman stated that the racism scandal is just "fictional" claims.

However, it has already impacted his reputation with the royal family and senior officials as the controversial issue made it seem like Prince Charles is "unfit to rule." Moreover, unlike the older royal, Prince William is "a young man of the people" and is more favored and beloved by the public than his father ever was, according to the first source.

Another inside source shared how Camilla Parker Bowles' husband is handling the situation and saying, "It's hard for [Prince Charles] to see the public clamor for William to leapfrog him even though he's incredibly proud of his son."



The former publication mentioned that the head of the Cambridge Family would most likely have his coronation scheduled in the spring.

It's still unconfirmed if Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are banned from attending Prince William's special day or any other official event involving the royal family.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton Sticks to One Strict Reason Why Children Were Missing During Christmas Carol, Royal Expert Weighs In