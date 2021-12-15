When a deliveryman knocked on Erika Jayne's door, she actually greeted the man WITHOUT a mask, This is alarming, given the fact that she tested positive for COVID-19.

The delivery man, who was ALSO NOT wearing a mask greeted the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills actress when she opened her gate in Los Angeles and received her flowers.

It can be recalled that just a few hours ago, it was announced by Bravo that the production has to be shut down because three of the housewives tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.

Erika put on a pair of heather gray sweatpants and a matching hoodie and grabbed the flowers in her pink Louis Vuitton slippers as she made her way out of the house. The troubled reality actress wore her hair in a messy bun on top of her head with a '90s-inspired scrunchie. Erika didn't appear to be concerned about passing on her germs as she grabbed the gold vase full of red flowers. She held her phone in her other hand, her only concern being the present she had just received.

Season 12 of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was put on hold when Erika, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, and at least one other cast member tested positive late last week for drugs.

At least 10 days of filming were reportedly halted so that everyone could be quarantined. It is now apparent that even though Erika's quarantine isn't finished, she didn't hesitate to answer the door without a mask. According to reports, everyone who tested positive was vaccinated prior to the outbreak and was experiencing just moderate symptoms.

Having COVID-19 probably slipped her mind, since she's currently busy with a lot of things. Not that it's an excuse. Recently, she launched her own new hair extension line called the Pretty Messy Hair.

In an interview with People on Thursday, Jayne said, "I have worn every type of hair extension on and off stage, and on TV for over a decade, so I know what I love and works best for all situations. You name it, I've worn it!"

Jayne advises tape-in extensions for first-time hair extensions wearers.

"It's quick and easy to maintain, but still considered a professional product," she said. The "Pretty Mess" singer added, "There is not a 'look' I will not try, because the great thing about extensions is that you can quickly and quite easily take them out and still have your original hair. No permanent commitment, which makes it fun!"

Jayne said that it has been a "refreshing" addition to her life despite her ongoing divorce from Tom Girardi.

