Alec Baldwin received an unexpected - but heartwarming - support from a stranger while everyone else has been pointing their fingers at him amid the "Rust" shooting investigation.

Alec, although the authorities are yet to name the responsible for the "Rust" shooting incident and Halyna Hutchins' death, suffered from allegations that he purposely pointed the gun while rehearsing a movie scene. The past weeks have been rough for the actor, according to his wife, Hilaria, since he has been struggling with PTSD even before the incident happened.

But on Tuesday, something touching happened when a driver of a delivery truck stopped by and talked to Alec on the street in New York City.

Hilaria shared an image of her husband and the man on her Instagram, saying that the driver of the delivery truck told the actor he was praying for him while Baldwin continues to be the center of the criticisms due to the "Rust" shooting event.

"Grateful for people who stop my husband to say they are thinking about him, praying for him, "keep on, Alec," "hang in there," "we are here for you"...all of these messages are life changing for him. And also for our whole family," she captioned the post.

She added that a random, quick act of kindness means everything to them, especially when they thought all they got was criticisms and allegations.

Though they failed to get his name, Hilaria thanked the driver through the post and called him a "special soul with a huge heart."

Alec Baldwin, Colleagues Express Gratitude To Driver

After Hilaria shared the image, Alec and the people close to them immediately expressed their gratitude toward the man who stopped and consoled the actor.

Alec himself said, "I am truly grateful, whoever you are."

Dr. Hina Talib wrote, "Small acts of kindness, it's what the world needs more of! Thanks for sharing this one."

"When you're a decent person, god knows your heart, no matter what forces try to make you question yourself. I'm so glad that you guys have stuck together through a tragedy and continue to sprinkle love wherever you go. That's what counts and it is obviously the energy you continue to attract," another wrote.

The authorities are yet to reveal the findings of their probe, but Alec has been assuring that he cooperates with the investigation since day one.

