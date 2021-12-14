Amber Heard's team planned to launch a massive but risky move ahead of the official defamation trial between her and Johnny Depp.

After getting postponed numerous times, Depp's defamation case will finally arrive in court next year. The court seems interested in unfolding the truth as Judge Penney Azcarete sent Heard's team a disapproval notice to prevent them from petitioning the Virginia Supreme Court to join the upcoming legal battle and help her dismiss the case.

Before the highly-anticipated showdown, Heard filed a new document to the circuit court of Fairfax County and informed them of the deposition by video on January 26. Erin Boerum will give her deposition at 633 West Fifth Street, 52nd Floor, Los Angeles, California, via Zoom.

"The deposition will be taken before an officer authorized by law to administer oaths and take testimony will be transcribed by a certified Court reporter and videographer. The deposition will continue until concluded, and will be used for all unlawful purposes," the document that has since-went viral said.



In response to this, several users warned Heard that it could be her end since Boerum plays a huge role in the case as one of the witnesses.

Who is Erin Boerum?

On Twitter, Depp's supporters flocked and shared what they expect on the upcoming deposition. According to the fans, Boerum is a nurse who Heard has been accused of not doing her job properly since she made medical notes full of mistakes.

One said, "Can't WAIT for her to give her thoughts on AH implying she didn't do her job properly as a medical professional under oath."

"Erin Boerum was also present when AH threw her purse at JD & Sean deflected the purse from hitting JD. Injustice Clown in the UK dismissed Erin's medical notes because he claimed they were only 'cursory,'" another wrote.

For what it's worth, Boerum revealed several conditions of Heard, which the actress never outed before, and dismissed some of her medical claims.

Eleanor Laws QC, Depp's representative, once questioned Heard over the medical note Boerum wrote. The nurse wrote she had a history of anxiety, eating disorder, and ADHD.

The same note revealed Heard has a history of substance abuse, including cocaine and alcohol addiction.

Heard already denied what Boerum wrote, but the truth might be revealed this time supporting Depp's claims.

