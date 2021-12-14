Alec Baldwin received a spotlight again after OJ Simpson's parole ended earlier than expected.

On Tuesday, Simpson was granted early release from his parole due to his good behavior. His lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, confirmed to Associated Press that the NFL player is already a free man.

Simpson served nine of the possible 33 years of imprisonment after receiving a conviction in 2008 on 12 counts of felony armed robbery and kidnapping. The case was related to the crime he led in 2007, assisting five men in stealing his alleged memorabilia at a Las Vegas hotel.

He never served prison time after being acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in 1995.

With that, internet users quickly compared what happened to him and Baldwin, saying that the "Rust" actor might get away with murder, too.

Alec Baldwin Gets Compared To OJ Simpson

Not everyone is happy with Simpson's early release that they even compared Baldwin to the convicted athlete.

On Twitter, users said Baldwin and Simpson killed more than the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron. They also assumed the duo would work together to resolve the "Rust" shooting incident.



One said, "What do OJ Simpson. Alec Baldwin and Jussie Smolett have in common? They are all Lousy Liars!"

"Ok but did you equate Alec Baldwin shooting that DP to OJ Simpson and say what they did made you respect them more?" one questioned another user.

Another added, "I have a weird feeling that the #AlecBaldwin trial will go exactly like OJ Simpson's did. I can hear it now: 'If Alec shows remorse for it, you must acquit.'"

Baldwin has already suffered from unfair judgment since the "Rust" shooting incident happened. Although the investigation remains underway, people tend to blame the actor despite not knowing that a live round was in the gun.

Most recently, his wife Hilaria broke her silence and revealed that they suffered from harassment while they were in New York. She added that Baldwin's PTSD had been there for a very long time.

"We oftentimes have people creating news stories about us. My husband is suffering from PTSD right now. It's not from what just happened recently, but he's been suffering from this for a very very very long time," she explained.

She then uploaded a video of a news outlet's staff questioning them in New York despite her pleading for him to walk away.

