Mads Mikkelsen did not receive a warm welcome from "Fantastic Beasts" fans who still see Johnny Depp as their sole Gellert Grindelwald.

Director David Yates and his team shared the first look of the third entry of the "Harry Potter" prequel series, "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" through a new trailer. The clip introduced Mikkelsen for the first time as the new Gellert Grindelwald - the character Depp previously played before his firing.

For what it's worth, Depp exited the franchise following his loss in the libel case he filed against a British tabloid that called him a wife-beater.

With Mikkelsen as the new Grindelwald, "Fantastic Beasts" fans were left shocked since the actor's appearance is far from what Depp depicted in the previous films. The original actor famously rocked his white hair, trim mustached, and different colored eyes.

But the new star's version of the character failed to retain any notable physical feature of Grindelwald in the previous films.



Despite that, fans took a shot at him and said they would boycott the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise since Depp is no longer there.

Mads Mikkelsen Tries To Put Out Fire By Deactivating Instagram

Fans who searched for Mikkelsen's social media accounts noticed that the actor's Instagram had been deactivated after the trailer was uploaded.

Mikkelsen has been trying to offer silence about his participation in the prequel and why he agreed to replace Depp. Unfortunately, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star's fans are determined to snub the film with or without Mikkelsen in the picture.

Fans took their dismay on Twitter and asked everyone to boycott the upcoming prequel.

One said, "On April 15, 2022, use your power as consumers to boycott 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.' Warner Brothers needs to know consumers don't support studios that fire a proven victim/survivor of domestic violence while continuing to employ his proven abuser Amber Heard."

"Boycott Fantastic Beasts and do two things at once: support Johnny Depp, and condemn the raging transphobia that falls out of JK Rowling's mouth," another added.

Amid the backlash he has been suffering because of the development, the new "Fantastic Beasts" star is determined to show a different Grindelwald to the public. After scoring the role, he expressed his desire to make the character his own instead of becoming the "successor."

According to him, he refused to copy what Depp did and created. He explained that copying him would result in creative suicide instead. Because of this, he wanted to become different and a bridge at the same time.

