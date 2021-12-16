Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick have been married for more than two decades now, but one report suggests that they might not make it to their 25th anniversary over the actress' hectic schedule and demanding career; could this be true?

According to a report published by Woman's Day, SJP's workaholic tendencies do not sit well with the actor. She became a hot topic again after her latest series, "And Just Like That," premiered on HBO recently.

Broderick reportedly felt he was being left behind. An insider spilled details behind their relationship, saying Parker is passionate about her work as an actress, but the reboot series "got way out of hand."

The source, who claims to be a "friend" of the couple, added, "they were practically living separate lives by the time that show ended."

Now that SJP continues to work on future projects, like the "Hocus Pocus" sequel and a possible second season of the "Sex and the City" reboot, Broderick fears that he's going to lose his wife because of her job.

The actor is hoping that his wife takes a break from everything she's doing to focus on their marriage.

The Truth Behind Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick's Marital Woes

After the report circulated, Suggest debunked the issue by pointing out a few inconsistencies behind the story.

The outlet noted that there's no reason to believe that the couple's marriage is falling out because of SJP's career because they welcomed their first child in 2002, the year when "Sex and the City" is still ongoing.

READ NOW: Rihanna's Holiday Wax Figure Confuses Fans, Bombarded with Memes, Hilarious Reactions: 'That's Azealia Banks' [PHOTOS]

Although the actress is getting busier day by day because of her current and upcoming projects, the outlet noted that the couple never shared whether they're having problems with their marriage or not.

What's prevalent behind their marriage is that Broderick keeps supporting his wife whenever she puts out a movie or a series.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick's Relationship

According to Us Weekly Magazine, the couple met shortly after Parker broke up with longtime boyfriend, Robert Downey Jr. in 1991.

The pair bonded through their love of musical theatre as they are both Broadway actors.

In a 1996 interview with the Los Angeles Times, the actress gushed about her partner, saying, "He's so bright, so handsome, I think he's the most handsome man I've seen in my life."

The following year, the couple got married and went on to have children together.

READ ALSO: Prince William, Kate Middleton Plans US 2022 Trip: Royal Couple to Stay at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Mansion? [Report]