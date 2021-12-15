Madame Tussauds is one of the significant indicators that a celebrity is a rising icon after making a wax figure based on the artist. However, there are times that the life-size recreation is not as good as what fans expected. More recently, the museum unveiled their holiday look for Rihanna, and fans can't stop laughing online.

A celebrity gossip account called Pop Crave took to Twitter to share the singer's latest wax figure at Madame Tussaud's museum in Berlin, Germany.

In the photos, Rihanna's wax counterpart can be seen standing in front of a fireplace while wearing a revealing Santa Clause-inspired outfit complete with lace stockings, fur, and pearl necklaces. (check out the photos below)

Rihanna's wax figure at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Berlin, Germany, gets new look for Christmas. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/R3OemZUEPf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 15, 2021

At the time of this writing, the photos amassed thousands of likes and hundreds of reactions from fans who are confused about who the wax figure is.

Some users pointed out that it looks like Keke Palmer, Theresa Guidice, and Azealia Banks.

With one fan airing their confusion, "they need to just stop making wax figures at this point cuz who the hell is that."

"maybe this will make her drop the damn album," one fan joked.

Not everyone had an adverse reaction, as one fan defended the museum, saying there are times that a wax figure doesn't resemble the artist because they are not involved in the making process.

"i think the reason why famous people's wax figures don't look like them at all is because they aren't that invested and involved in the making process. compare this to nikkietutorial's wax figure, it rlly does look like her bcos they measured every inch of her body," one fan wrote.

One fan also applauded the museum for their "Little Mix" wax recreation featuring Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Ann Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall.

The Process of Creating Lifelike Wax Figures for Celebrities

According to Business Insider, every single detail of a celebrity wax figure is carefully and accurately recorded. The artists note the exact eye color, visible tattoos, moles, and beauty marks. The creators have to take 250 measurements from the chosen celebrity.

Depending on the complexity, it takes over three to four months for 15 artists to create a wax figure. After getting the measurements, a sculptor will sculpt the face and body using clay.

Following this, the figures are put in a cast to be filled in with wax for about 170 hours.

Hair insertion is a crucial process as the stylist has to insert each strand of hair individually by hand. This part takes over six weeks to complete.

To add a realistic texture, the painter mixed oil paints to get the exact skin tone.

Once everything is done, they add final touches before unveiling the figure to the public.

