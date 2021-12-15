Rumor has it that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be staying over at Prince Harry and Meghan Markles' estate in California once their US 2022 Trip is finalized.

One source claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are already planning their global tour, including the US. According to Daily Express via Suggest, the royal couple is apparently "bound for the United States" in the incoming year as they haven't set foot in the country since their three-day tour back in 2014, which is almost eight years ago.

However, the article reported that the stark difference between the two international trips is that now they have "famous relatives" who currently reside in one of the states they ask to house them for a couple of days.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2022 Trip

Speculations about Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis tagging along with their parents were also mentioned by the publication as an insider close to the Sussexes revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton will apparently bring their three toddlers on the rumored royal tour.

The same informant shared that the Cambridge family will specifically stay at Prince Harry and Markle's Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara County, California. "Meghan would like some show of commitment from William and Kate," the source confessed as this would be the very first royal visitation that Sussexes would have ever since they've migrated and moved to America. Markle would want to "make sure it goes well" with her in-laws.

The informer added that since the couple's mansion is large enough, it has ample space and privacy from the media that Prince William and his family would be comfortable and safe. "Harry and Meghan feel very strongly about this and think it's important that the Cambridges stay with them if they come over- it would seem odd if they didn't," the source said.

Have Prince William and Prince Harry Made Up?

Meanwhile, a body language expert revealed that the two couples' body language has improved over the years to the point that it seems like Prince Harry and Prince William and their wives are finally "putting aside their differences."



Us Weekly previously reported that the Cambridges have been spending the holidays with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and will continue to celebrate Christmas at her Sandringham estate.

It is highly unlikely that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be bringing their children along to the rumored 2022 trip, much less stay over at his brother's mansion after the tension and controversies revolving around the couple. Moreover, no official statements from the Cambridges' spokesperson confirmed that they will be flying over to America anytime soon.

