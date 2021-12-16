Fans have made Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer take the lead on the trending list as reports say that he was fired for his role after only 13 games in the football team.

The owner Shad Khan left a statement on their official website early Thursday, December 16, regarding their decision. "After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban's tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone," he said.

Khan continued, "I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen." The sports tycoon announced that Trent Baalke will continue as Jacksonville Jaguars' general manager and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as the interim head coach for the remaining NFL season.

The news came after Urban Meyer spent almost one year of supposed to be five years in the team as the head coach, as he signed for the Jaguars in January 2021.

In The Span Of Meyer's Short Term

Concluding his statement, Khan proclaimed, "In the spirit of closure and recharging our players, staff and fan base, I will not comment further until some point following the conclusion of the NFL season."

According to ESPN, Meyer's as the head coach for the Jaguars resulted in 2-11, which became the 10th season of the franchise with double-digit losses for the past 11 years. However, issues beyond the field are "what doomed him," per said source.

The publisher listed numerous accusations made against the former HC where he was said to have made racist remarks, bullied Black players, and met a woman, not his wife, at a bar with video as proof.

Not only that, but Meyer also had tension between his staffers and players during his term. In the latest news, the former Jaguars athlete Josh Lambo claimed that the 57-year-old head coach kicked him in the leg while stretching in warm-ups before a practice back when they were in the final pre-season game. Twitter was also filled with many "shameful" issues made under his term.

Fans React

Numerous NFL fans were celebrating after they found out the news. One said, "Listen, don't be sad, Urban Meyer got fired doing what he loved best: belittling coaches he himself hired and telling people he's allowed to kick them."

Another user even acknowledged that something was going on ever since they hired the former coach. They said, "urban meyer started his NFL head coaching tenure off by hiring a strength coach with credible accusations of racism and endangering his athletes. this has been a disaster from day 1."

