Rumor has it that Tristan Thompson offered his alleged baby mama a bribe, all in exchange for dropping her paternity lawsuit against him.

It was recently confirmed by E! News that Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby boy. And now, Thompson allegedly has three children under his care, adding two older children True Thompson with Khloe Kardashian and Prince Thompson with Jordan Craig.

However, in recent news, the basketball player offered Nichols $75,000 through a leaked text he allegedly sent, encouraging the mom to take the money.

Basketball Player Urges

Thompson also reportedly claimed that Nichols wouldn't get much if she continued the lawsuit.

According to the court documents obtained by Page Six, the messages read, "You know how I feel. My feelings haven't changed at all. Wont be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It's completely wrong."



The text also shared that the athlete will be retiring after the season, adding, "so in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who's unemployed."

"It's texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars," the message continued. "So you better off taking this 75k I'm offering cause you won't get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who's unemployed. All you will have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month."

READ ALSO: Jennifer Aniston Working Like 'A Kardashian'? Actress Hawking Products To Fool Fans [Report]

Was It His Baby?

Thompson denied sending the text messages. However, the court documents claim that "his contact information is present in the messages."

During the first filing, the personal trainer's attorney argued that Thompson intentionally filed his complaint in Texas to pay less in child support. Meanwhile, she moved to California, where she reportedly gave birth to her son during the first week of December. The publisher also stated that Texas law would have no jurisdiction on child support ruling.

The baby was conceived during Thompson's 30th birthday when he was still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian. Per the source, he also admitted that he had relations with the personal trainer during the celebration.

Fansided found the issue to appear as Tristan Thompson, whether he is the father or not, has no plans to be involved with the newborn nor Nichols other than offering her a $75,000 bribe.

There are a lot of uncertainties in the situation, but for now, this is only the beginning of a long battle for the Sacramento Kings athlete.

READ MORE: Aaron Rodgers Bossed Around By Shailene Woodley? Actress Turned Fiance Into A 'Wimp' [Report]