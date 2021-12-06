Speculations regarding Shailene Woodley's fiancé, Aaron Rodgers, rose, claiming that his partner has reduced him to "a wimp."

Based on a report by Life & Style via Suggest, Rodgers was deemed to be "not a real man." An insider revealed that the "Divergent" actress has "turned big, tough Aaron into a wimp" and also reminded her fiancé to do "things like recycle."

Woodley may be able to slam critics and defend the NFL player from his COVID-19 vaccine issue. However, she's a nag in private.

Woodley's Proposed Lifestyle

"She'll scold him like a kid - like she's his mother." the source added, mentioning that she belittles the athlete. The article also stated that the well-known environmentalist forced Rodgers to "adhere" to the same green lifestyle.



However, despite all of that, Suggest still believes that the football quarterback is a supporter of social justice. He may not be vocal to be an environmentalist just like his partner, but he still supported Colin Kaepernick, an active philanthropist in Wisconsin.

READ ALSO: Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky On Verge of Splitting? Model Sulking Because Of Actor's Job [Report]

Shailene Woodley In Complete Defense

And other than that, they are engaged for a reason: they share the same values. And for the COVID-19 "scandal," the "Big Little Lies" star publicly attacked the media and bragged about her fiance, proving they are close and in love with each other.

Page Six stated that the actress posted on social media in early November and cleared things out after Daily Mail misidentified the Green Bay Packers player in photos.

Woodley posted screenshots from the story blasting the outlet for "grasping at straws to disparage Aaron," while they received criticism for Rodgers' COVID-19 vaccine statements.

"i know aaron's body. VERY well. first off, his feet, ahem and no offense to this random dude, are a LOT bigger. ;)," she said. Woodley also claimed in the following posts that it was "straight up HILARIOUS" and paparazzi are "finding random f-king men on the streets of la and saying it's him."

The "Fault In Our Stars" actress had more things to say and also exclaimed, "literally y'all need to calm the f-k down. also, for those of us who know aaron beyond the worlds of obsessed sport and s-tty media, it's no secret he has the hairiest hands on the f-king planet. this oblivious homie, clearly, does not. (go ahead, zoom in)."

To conclude, she wrote in her final blow, "also, cute car dude, but aaron would never drive this."

READ MORE: Anderson Cooper To Expand His Brood By Adopting A New Baby? Anchor Already Begun Surrogacy Process [Report]