Is Queen Elizabeth II at risk of having to spend Christmas alone?

The Queen is still debating whether or not to do her usual pre-Christmas meal with her family, according to a previous source who spoke to The Mirror. It's reported to be a plan she hasn't given up on yet.

The event, according to reports, will be the first since her husband Prince Philip's death.

"The Windsor party is very much in the balance," their source stated, "and everything is centered on being able to spend Christmas in the safest possible way."

"The Queen is acutely aware of the community's high prevalence of coronavirus and will take necessary measures."

Her Majesty, however, has already "with sadness" canceled her usual pre-Christmas meal, according to a Palace source who told Express.

The ceremony was planned to take place at Windsor Castle next week, with numerous members of the Royal Family expected to attend.

According to an insider, the cancellation was a "precautionary" action made in response to the surge of COVID cases in the UK.

Since Monday, the Omicron variety has spread fast throughout the United Kingdom, with an estimated 200,000 persons affected.

They went on to say that they came to grips with it since they were afraid that eating lunch together would jeopardize many people's Christmas plans.

"The decision is a cautious one," a palace insider added, "since it is considered that it would jeopardize too many people's Christmas plans if it went forward."

"While it is regrettable that it has been canceled, we believe it is the best course of action for all parties involved."

READ ALSO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas Plans Uncovered: THESE Are The People They'll Spend It With

The Queen is still planning to spend Christmas in Sandringham with a smaller group of close family. It's something she's been doing since the year 1988.

The tradition, however, may not happen this year, as Elizabeth is due to get advice from palace advisers in the coming days on whether it is safe for her to leave her house in Windsor and entertain friends in Norfolk.

Though the Royal Family's customary Christmas supper has already been canceled, it is unclear whether the Royal Family's plans for Christmas in Sandringham will be altered as well.

The family was unable to come together last year because to lockdown regulations in the United Kingdom.

Though the Queen's Christmas plans have yet to be confirmed, it has been rumoured that she is looking forward to spending the holiday season in Sandringham once more.

READ MORE: Princess Charlene Reason For Hiding Revealed -- Botched Plastic Surgery?