Everyone loves a comedy about murder, don't they? Well, to quench that seemingly insatiable societal thirst, Why Women Kill will officially be returning for a third season on Paramount+! This anthology series has captivated the attention of audiences through its intricately woven tales following three different women in three different decades, dealing with life, marriage, and, well, murder. The series, created by Desperate Housewives' Marc Cherry, features a new and outstanding cast each season. The first season starred Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. The second season featured Lana Parilla, Allison Tolman, Nick Frost, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christine, Matthew Daddario, Veronica Falcon. The only actor to appear in both seasons so far has been Jack Davenport. We can't wait to see if he keeps up his streak! We have included the trailers for the two previous seasons below!



As the President of Paramount+ originals, Nicole Clemens said:

Why Women Kill explores the intricate lives of its female characters with a style, charm, and humor only Marc Cherry can provide...We're so excited that the audience of the series continues to grow, with the second season of Why Women Kill ranking within the top ten series on Paramount+ in terms of both overall engagement and new subscriber acquisition. We can't wait to share the new cast of riveting, scandalous characters Marc Cherry has created when the series returns for its third season.





We do not yet know when the third series of this hilarious murder-comedy will be released, but we know it is coming soon! So, get ready! There will be bodies (In a funny way...)



