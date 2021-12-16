Producer Flow La Movie, who famously produced songs for A-list Latin artists, has died with his whole family in a tragic jet crash.

Billboard and more news outlets confirmed the tragic passing of Flow La Movie, who died alongside six other passengers of the private plane that crashed on Wednesday. The music producer tragically succumbed with his partner, Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia, and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez.

The other passengers were confirmed to be all US nationals. The aviation company Helidosa released a statement online and revealed the identity of the other victims, including 26-year-old Veronica Estrella, Kellyan Hernandez Pena, Yeillanys Jeishilmar Melendez Jimenez, and Jassiel Yabdiel Silva.

The crew members Luis Alberto Eljuri Tancredo and Emilio Herrera also died following the crash.

"For Helidosa, this accident causes us great pain and sorrow. We stand in solidarity with the affected families that, along with us, are going through a difficult time," the company said in a statement.



In the flight records obtained by People, it has been confirmed that the jet where Flow La Movie boarded was heading to Florida from Isabela International Airport. Not long after it took off, it attempted to make an emergency landing but crashed at the nearby Las Americas International Airport.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

Flow La Movie Honored Following Shocking Death

After the confirmation of his death, fans who saw him help artists get the best music started paying tribute to him and his legacy as a music producer.

One Twitter user wrote, "prayers goes out to the rest of his family. Him and 6 members of his family, including his wife and young son, were killed in a plane crash. I just could not imagine losing so many people at once like that. The family better sue."

"I cannot believe flow la movie passed away... this is not real," another added.

Before his death, Flow La Movie famously created hit songs, including "Te Bote," which he made with Bad Bunny, Ozuna, and Nicky Jam. That song alone outshined everything on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs for 14 weeks following its release in 2018.

He had his record label where he welcomed Nio Garcia, Xound, D.Ozi, and Casper Magico, among others. On top of that, he also worked with several Latin artists like Anuel AA, Myke Towers, Natti Natasha, and Don Omar, among others.

